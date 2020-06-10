Jack Floyd May Schultz

MADISON- Jack Floyd May Schultz, age 30, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was born on June 3, 1989, in Pottstown, Pa., the son of Robert and Jackie (May) Schultz. Jack attended West Allis Central High School. He was a “jack” of all trades and worked for many years within the restaurant industry. Jack enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Elfie, he also enjoyed reading, drawing, listening to music, and loved animals, especially his chinchilla.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Elfania “Elfie” Schultz; and his brother, William (Daphne) Schultz.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Mellor. Private family services will be held.

