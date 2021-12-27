Jack C. Franz

by Obituaries

DEFOREST – Jack C. Franz, age 61, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Jack was born on November 16, 1960 in Milwaukee, WI. He grew up in Milwaukee/Greenfield and graduated from Martin Luther High School in 1978. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army. He relocated to Madison in 1980 where he met the love of his life, Sheila Horan. They married in Madison on October 25, 1986. Jack went back to school and finished his bachelors degree and started a successful career in information technology. Although he enjoyed his work, his true passion was coaching his sons in all sports and the highlight of his career was his tenure as a Warner Park football coach. Jack was an avid fan of the Packers and especially the UW Whitewater Warhawks. In his second go-around he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports. He will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched throughout the years.

Jack is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheila; sons, Ryne (Aubrie), Josh (Megan), and Zach (Haley); grandchildren, Myles, Nolan, Finley, and Zoey; siblings, Jeri (Glen) Nagy, Tim (Kathye), and Tracy (Andrae) Dukes. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace (Ruth) Franz; and sister, Teri.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison. A visitation will be held from 4PM until 7PM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison and again from 10AM until time of service on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be made on his behalf to charities close to his heart.

