Jack Blomgren enjoying the moment after receiving “the call”

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Last Thursday night Jack Blomgren got the call every kid dreams of. The former Janesville Craig star was taken in the 5th round of the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Now the 140th overall pick has a decision to make: return to Michigan for his senior season or sign a contract and go pro. But first Blomgren is going to enjoy the moment.

“Honestly it was the best moment of my life” – @blommy11 Last week former @CraigAthletics star Jack Blomgren was taken in the 5th round of the #MLBDraft. So is he joining the @Rockies or returning to @umichbaseball? For now, that decision can wait.#GoBlue #BlueCrew #Rockies pic.twitter.com/BfsFIkwXln — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) June 18, 2020

Comments

comments