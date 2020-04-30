Jacalyn Novinska

Jacalyn Novinska, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

No funeral services will be held at this time. Her family will be planning a Memorial service as soon as possible.

Jacalyn was born on June 9, 1952 in Wonewoc, WI, the daughter of John and Helen (Gibney) Winters. She was a member of the Republican National Committee and the Wonewoc American Legion Post Auxiliary, representing her father and brother.

Jacalyn was survived by her husband, Richard; son, Nicklaus (Katie) and her sister, Wendy Winters-Polito.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Steven Winters.