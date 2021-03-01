J.J. Watt signs with Arizona Cardinals

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: @JJWatt

MADISON, Wis. — J.J. Watt will not be joining the Green Bay Packers.

The Wisconsin native and former Badger posted a picture of him wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt on Twitter Monday indicating he had signed with the Cardinals.

Rumors about a possible homecoming for Watt had been flying since he asked for and received his release from the Houston Texans last month. There was also speculation that Watt could join his brothers as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting Watt’s contract with the Cardinals will be for two years and $31 million, with $23 million of that salary guaranteed.

Watt will turn 32 years old later this month and has recorded 101 sacks during his 10-year NFL career.

