J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to Houston Food Bank amid coronavirus pandemic

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans

HOUSTON — A beloved Badger and his wife are giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

J.J. Watt and Kalia Ohai donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank.

Watt is a defense end for the Texans. Kealia Ohai is a forward for the Chicago Red Stars.

According to ESPN, the money donated by the Houston Texan defensive lineman and Ohai will provide over one million meals to those in need. The Houston Food Bank has been preparing quarantine food kits in response as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments