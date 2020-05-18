J.J. Watt dishes on his quarantine cooking, weather updates, and his new show on Fox

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis – Ever since J.J. Watt stepped foot in Houston, he became a star for the Texans.

Now the former Badger is broadening his horizons. J.J. along with his brothers Derek and T.J. are the hosts of Fox’s new show “Ultimate Tag”.

That’s the type of TV I always dreamt of having when I was a kid. Thanks for having me Zach. https://t.co/WLtfU9DiKw — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2020

J.J. also gave an update on his cooking skills he’s sharpened during the quarantine, as well as a possible career move once his NFL days are done.

“Ultimate Tag” debuts Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 P.M. on Fox.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments