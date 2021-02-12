J.J. Watt asks for, receives release from Houston Texans, becoming free agent

HOUSTON — Wisconsin native J.J. Watt asked for and received a release from the Houston Texans Friday, making the former Badgers standout a free agent.

Watt made the announcement himself on his Twitter account.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

“I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who’d never been to Texas before, and now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it,” Watt said.

Watt played in all 16 games for the Texans in 2020 as the team struggled to a 4-12 record and faces uncertainty moving forward. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has also asked for a trade.

Watt will be 32 years old next season and will now look for a new team to finish out his career.

“I’m excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, and I’ve been working extremely hard, but at the same time it’s always tough to move on,” Watt said.

