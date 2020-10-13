‘I’ve got to finish it’: Virtual marathon a blessing for 70-year-old running veteran

CNN by CNN

This year’s Baltimore Running Festival is very different due to the coronavirus pandemic. For one Lutherville runner, it could be the most special marathon of his life.

At 70 years young, retired Baltimore police Officer Gene Fritzel makes running look easy. He has run marathons in all 50 states, but a hip injury has forced him to hang up his sneakers. The 2020 Baltimore Running Festival will be his final hurrah.

“He said, ‘Well, you can do the 5K or the half,’ and I said, ‘No, that’s not it. I’ve got to do the marathon. I’ve got to finish it this year. I’ve got to get it off my back,'” Fritzel said.

Running is a passion of his that has kept him at his best.

“I think running has kept me as healthy as I can possibly be. It has just been a part of my life for such a long time,” Fritzel said.

Socially distancing themselves, Fritzel and a group of his Lutherville neighbors are participating in the Baltimore Running Festival, but the course looks different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants run on their own and log their miles and times online. Those running the 26.2-mile race can cover the distance over the course of several days.

While that may not be ideal for marathoners, for Fritzel, that feature is a plus.

“With the Baltimore Running Festival, the Baltimore Marathon has a cut-off time of seven hours. I can usually make that time, but now I don’t have to worry about it. It’s actually really good,” he said.

Also good are the memories he has made over the years thanks to running.

“It was the source of so many vacations with my wife and I. We traveled the country, we saw things that just meant so much and we did it all in the name of running,” Fritzel said.

