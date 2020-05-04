‘I’ve got the virus’: Man accused of threatening officer after drinking in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was arrested in Madison on Friday night got within inches of an officer’s face and said “I’ve got the virus” as he began to cough.

According to the incident report, officers made contact with Tyson E. Christian, 50, and a couple others after witnesses said the group was shouting at and heckling people who were picking up takeout meals from a restaurant on North Pinckney Street.

Officials said the group was sitting on a bench and drinking beer. Police said Christian grabbed and also threatened one of the people he was drinking with after an officer told them they were breaking the law.

Christian was arrested on suspicion of threats to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and possession of an open intoxicant on a public street.

The report said Christian later told officials he was “joking” about having COVID-19 after making his previous comment.

