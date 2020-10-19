Ivanka Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE — Ivanka Trump will campaign for President Donald Trump in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The Trump campaign announced her visit Sunday. It said Trump will participate in a conversation with local supporters.

It’s Ivanka Trump’s second visit to Wisconsin in as many weeks.

“Wisconsin’s simple motto of ‘Forward’ fits perfectly with the President’s proven track record to keep moving the country ahead,” Trump said in a statement. “I’m excited to once again be back in the great state of Wisconsin to discuss how President Trump will keep bringing the country forward by advancing school choice, increasing access to childcare and delivering fair trade deals for hard working Americans!”

President Trump held a rally in Janesville on Saturday night, while the Biden campaign sent Sen. Elizabeth Warren to the Badger State to host rallies in Madison and Milwaukee on Saturday.

