Ivanka Trump to visit Johnson Creek Friday

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Ivanka Trump will be visiting Johnson Creek Friday as the headliner of a “Make America Great Again!” event.

According to a news release, doors for the event will open at 11 a.m. Trump plans to share the president’s agenda with Wisconsinites.

“I look forward to visiting Wisconsin on Friday to discuss how my father has delivered for the great people of this state,” Trump says. “President Trump has renegotiated unfair trade deals, protected our farmers, cut taxes for hardworking families and advanced school choice. My father fights every day for the hard working people of Wisconsin, and will continue to do so for four more years.”

