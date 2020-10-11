Ivanka Trump to speak in Hilbert on Tuesday

HILBERT, Wis. — Ivanka Trump will be campaigning in Wisconsin next week.

The Trump campaign announced Sunday that the President’s daughter will participate in a conversation with local supporters in Hilbert on Tuesday. A news release said she will share President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with Wisconsinites.

“I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead,” a statement from Trump read. “From cutting taxes, to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years.”

The release said the event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

