Iva Louise Marshall

Site staff by Site staff

Iva Marshall, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Dells Delton United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Wesley Jacob officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Full obituary coming soon.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.