‘It’s terrifying’: Neighborhood residents react to Arboretum double homicide as UW-Madison Police seek suspect

Jogger finds man, woman in ditch off path

Madalyn O'Neill by Madalyn O'Neill

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is looking for the person or people responsible for a double homicide at the Arboretum.

UW-Madison Police Department Communications Director Marc Lovicott said a jogger called police around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to report finding two people in the ditch on the side of a path near Wingra Drive. The man was pronounced dead on scene, while the woman died after being transported to a hospital.

“I run there every other day, essentially,” said Briant Novinska-Lois, who lives nearby in the neigbhorhood. “It’s basically my go-to running route, so when I saw the white van, I thought, ‘That’s kind of curious.’”

Abby Lois added that upon hearing the news she was “a little shocked and a little scared, just because I also walk down here a lot … That’s scary to have to go on your route and find something like that. It’s terrifying.”

#BREAKING A double homicide last night at the UW Arboretum is confirmed by @UWMadisonPolice. It happened close to the entry near the zoo. No info on suspects right now but a release will be coming soon.@WISCTV_News3 — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) March 31, 2020

Lovicott said it’s too early to determine if it was a random or targeted attack. He also couldn’t provide information on a possible murder weapon or causes of death.

“For the time being, we’re doing our best to canvas the neighborhood, talk to people who may have seen something and figure out what happened to those individuals,” Lovicott said.

He said while officers will be working near each other and those they interview, they are being mindful of COVID-19 safety protocol and employing it best they can during necessary parts of the investigation.

Novinska-Lois and Lois said they won’t let the uncommon occurrence push them away from the Arboretum.

“I don’t think I’ll be looking over my shoulder, but it’s still very unexpected,” Novinska-Lois said.

Lovicott asks anyone who may have seen or heard something overnight into Tuesday to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can do so by calling (608) 266-6014, texting “Dane” and a message to CRIMES at 274637 or visiting this website.

