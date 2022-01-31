‘It’s pretty frustrating’: After employees wait weeks for overtime pay after payroll hack, MMSD announces temporary workaround

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has finalized a temporary work-around plan to start paying out overtime hours to hourly employees for the first time in seven weeks, put on hold since a nationwide hack on December 11 disabled Kronos payroll software across the country.

Employees, meanwhile, say they’re struggling to make ends meet while putting in hours of overtime while short-staffed, but until today without a definite date for overtime payment. For non-salaried workers like custodians, maintenance, and food staff, the disruption is a serious impact to their ability to make ends meet.

“Not only is it upsetting, but it’s making employees not want to work these hours demanded, knowing we’re not going to be paid until an undisclosed time,” a MMSD employee told News 3 Now on Friday.(N3N verified the individual’s employment, but agreed not to name the individual or their department out of concerns for retaliation.) “It’s affecting employees personally not being able to make bills. It’s pretty frustrating overall.”

In emails first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal, the district told employees on December 12 about the hack, and that they would be paying base pay for hourly employees but would not pay overtime until Kronos was functional again. Employees were asked to track punch times manually until “further notice”, which payroll would request and reconcile with actual hours worked once Kronos was functional again.

Now, the district says they’ve just finalized a workaround, instead of waiting for Kronos to come back online. Additionally, a spokesperson said they’ve gotten information from Kronos that a software fix could be coming in as soon as one to two weeks.

The catch-up pay will start on the February 11th paychecks, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said, although he did not elaborate further whether overtime payments would come to everyone in full at that time. Staff would be updated internally as more details became available, he said.

According to National Public Radio, about 8 million employees were affected by the hack nationwide. However, many employees found alternative workarounds for paying overtime, such as estimating hours or having employees track their hours manually on spreadsheets.

“I spoke with a single mother today of two, who is a $19-an-hour employee,” said Neil Rainford, the Local 60 representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. “She indicated that she had an $1800 car repair that she wasn’t going to be able to pay for, and she’s making payments on, she’s $800 behind in her rent. And this is really all as a result of not being paid her hourly pay differential and the overtime that she’s earned since a couple weeks before Christmas.”

The local AFSCME chapter represents about 300 employees in custodial, maintenance, and food departments within the district. Rainford estimates about 225 of them have been affected by the situation. Districtwide, he said MMSD estimates about 1,000 employees are potentially impacted by the disruption.

Concerns for employees go further than just lacking the pay they’re owed; since the withheld pay dates back to December 1, an employee says they’re also worried about impact on taxes and W-2 forms.

“We have some staff that come in and shovel bus stops so the buses can let students out, and they start at midnight on snow days. I know personally employees who have accrued about 100 hours of overtime at this point, and they have not been paid out for it,” the district employee said. “We’re short everywhere, and it’s forcing us to work over to fill demand for the district, and again we’re not being paid. We’re only being paid the allotted hours that we work per day.”

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has not received any formal complaints from district employees about the issue, a spokesperson told News 3 Now today. According to NPR, federal law requires employers to retroactively correct paychecks as soon as they’re able for employees who are shorted hours during the outage.

The DWD encourages employers, employees and job seekers with questions about wage and hour issues to contact their Equal Rights Division at: erinfo@dwd.wisconsin.gov.

DWD legal resources related to overtime pay:

Wis. Stat. § 109.03 (1), required frequency of payments: https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/statutes/statutes/109/03

Wis. Admin. Code § 274.03, overtime pay: https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/admin_code/dwd/270_279/274/03

Fair Labor Standards Act: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/fact-sheets/23-flsa-overtime-pay.

Photojournalists Lance Heidt and Kobe MacDonald contributed to this report.

