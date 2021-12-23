It’s not too late to buy these 14 Wisconsin gift boxes

We’ve all been there. It’s the day before Christmas Eve and you’re scrambling to find a gift for that last person on your list. Don’t worry last minute shoppers, it’s not too late to buy these Wisconsin gift boxes, all of which are aimed to please any giftee. Best part? All the work is done and it’s in one combined package.

Pick It Up:

Beans N Cream Bakehouse

Beans N Cream in Sun Prairie is selling its gift boxes in the store and online. The “holiday trio” ($40) comes with three 12-ounce bags of coffee — the medium roast Cardinal blend, dark roast Prairie Dirt and 2021 Midwinters Reserve. Another seasonal offering is the flavored coffee sampler ($40) with three 12-ounce bags of coffee, including the festive vanilla White Christmas and peppermint “Jingle Bells” blends. Its single origin set comprises coffee blends from FTO Honduras, Ethiopia Natural and Columbia. 1120 W. Main St., Sun Prairie

Brigadeiros Gift Boxes by Chef Lorraine Chiapim

Try any of Chef Lorraine Chiapim’s brigadeiros, a traditional Brazilian dessert, which is typically made with condensed milk, cocoa powder, eggs and butter. These gooey treats come in walnut, pistachio, coconut and nido flavors. Chiapim recommends the Belgian chocolate brigadeiro, a dessert commonly found at parties in Brazil. Order a box with 15 units for $16 or 28 at $29. Brigadeiros can also be ordered for large parties at $80.

The Conscious Carnivore

This Madison-based butcher shop prides itself for selling “grass-fed, humanely-handled, and hormone and antibiotic-free meats.” It is offering six different hand-curated boxes featuring local meat, cheese, and chocolates. The hot and smoky gift box has been a huge hit, according to co-owner Bob Miller. Inside you will find chorizo, barbeque sauce, chili paste, additional seasonings and more. Anyone is welcome to make their own box as well. Miller says D-I-Y is particularly helpful for customers who want to buy steaks or perishable items right before Christmas. Other options include the Kitchen Staples Gift Box ($105), Hot and Smoky Gift Box ($100), Cheese and Sausage Gift Box ($85), Cheese Spread and Braunschweiger Gift Box ($80), Sweets and James Gift Box ($90), Bloody Mary Gift Box ($80) and the William Marx Chocolate Gift Box ($30). 3236 University Ave.

Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Cafe

Named after the son of Crescendo owner Cait Sirianni, the Crescendo Rudy’s Holiday Blend is described as “a mellow coffee with notes of plum and milk chocolate sure to guide your sleigh to good cheer.” The blend comes with two mugs. Tea drinkers can enjoy a gift box featuring Cha Cha Tea. 1859 Monroe St.; 719 Hilldale Way

Fromagination

At Fromagination, Wisconsin artisan cheeses come bundled for the holidays. The holiday sampler gift set includes nine Wisconsin artisan cheeses: Bandaged Cheddar, Grand Cru, Wild Morel & Leek Jack, Hook’s 5 Year Cheddar, Mobay, Foenegreek Gouda, Raw Goat Milk Cheddar, Red Rock and Pleasant Ridge Reserve. 14 W. Mifflin St.

Good Day Shop

The “Mad Maiden Shrub Tasting” gift set is meant for any classified foodie or health nut, according to Good Day Shop. The gift receiver will be able to create their own fruit cocktail shrub or mix the nonalcoholic drinking vinegar with still or sparkling water for a flavorful fizz. Good Day Shop also has some suggested gift basket ideas. 1925 Monroe St.

Little Luxuries

It has been a strange year, so everyone could use a little “me time” this holiday season. Little Luxuries is selling a “Peace and Pampering” gift box with spa products like its eucalyptus and peppermint flax neck wrap, whipped body butter, candles and a mindful journal. 230 State St.

Madison Chocolate Co.

For anyone with a sweet tooth, the Madison Chocolate Co. 8-piece red or gold boxes may be just the right gift. Order it online or stop by in-person for an assortment of chocolates of your choice. Madison Chocolate Co. has more than eight different types of chocolates. Barista Sophia Manak recommends the dark chocolate mint truffle, vanilla blood orange and the ghost pepper caramel. The sea salt caramel is widely popular as well. 729 Glenway St.

The Soap Opera

The Soap Opera is selling a variety of gift baskets, like the holiday quartet gift sets, lavender-focused and citrus squeeze. There is a scent for anyone. Yet its most notable is the “de-stress” gift basket. It comes with a bergamot-lavender-chamomile scented epsom salt packet, bubble bath, shower gel, lavender eucalyptus shower steamer sachet and face and body lotion. As they say, it’s time to “melt the stress away.” 319 State St.

Wollersheim Winery

This bistro wine and dine kit from Wollersheim is a special Christmas and New Year’s offering for the foodie in your life or the person who doesn’t want to cook. The meal comes with a salad dressed in a lemon vinaigrette, baguette with wine-flavored butter, two portions of the duck cassoulet stew and two portions of the yule log cake with raspberry mascarpone filling and chocolate buttercream frosting. The best part? They won’t have to cook a thing — just stick it in the oven, and it’s done. 7876 State Road, Prairie du Sac

If you’re gifting to someone living further away, order it online and have it delivered for you:

Cookies by Design

Cookies by Design has a cookie gift basket for every holiday catchphrase, even a “Beary Ugly Sweaters” basket with cinnamon brown sugar cookies. For same-day delivery, order the Merry Christmas, Dear Santa, Christmas Snow Globes, Merry Christmask or Christmas Reindeer Roundup baskets.

Estación Columbia

There’s more to buying coffee grounds or beans from Estación Columbia Coffee, and we’re not just talking about your morning cup of joe. Supporting Estación helps 45 different coffee-growing families in Columbia. The special edition gift boxes include coffee, a poster and stickers to learn about the places of origin of the coffee. You can also purchase single bags like the Jericó specialty coffee, a medium roast with caramel notes.

Savory Accents

The Savory Accents gift boxes hit all of the sweet and spicy taste buds. The large gift box ($40) comes with chili jam, cranberry chutney, chili oil, blends and more. The small ($18) comes with cranberry chutney, 7 chili blend seasoning and the “Danger Zone” hot sauce.

WiscoBoxes

The WiscoBoxes winter “Cold & Frothy” gift set is a popular assortment of seasoned pretzels, sausage, beer lotion, beer soap and more. A red mug with an outline of Wisconsin sits in the “Roast” gift box. The box combines chocolate-covered espresso beans, Blue Heeler coffee, Brittilicious peanut brittle and Boosted Caffeinated Chocolate Chews. Other available gifts are the “Elegance,” “Coffee, Wine, Chocolate” and “Ooh, Chocolate!” boxes, along with the option to create your own.