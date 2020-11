It’s “next man up” at Michigan

MADISON, Wis – The Badger football team’s active COVID cases are down to 5, so all systems are a go for Saturday’s game against Michigan.

And besides game planning for the first time in 2 weeks, head coach Paul Chryst is trying to get everyone and anyone ready to play because he know his team’s depth will be tested.