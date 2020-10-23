It’s never too early to start financial planning

You can find almost anything online these days, including financial planning strategies. You might discover some helpful resources, of course, but you may also find yourself overwhelmed and unsure what to do next.

At Summit Credit Union, members have the opportunity to work with Summit Financial Advisors who are real people with the tools and experience to provide accurate and relevant information tailored to the needs of their clients.

“There is a ton of information available for free on the internet, which can be a blessing or a curse,” says Summit Financial Advisor David Solheim. “This content is geared to a large audience and may not apply to your situation or can contain incorrect information. That is why many people prefer to work with someone they can talk to face-to-

face, or call when they have a question.”

For clients in their early twenties, Solheim suggests finding a mentor who can suggest ways to save, recommend available tools and solutions, and help create a long-term plan. While younger millennials may not have much money set aside, they do have time—a valuable commodity when investing.

“The best piece of advice I can offer to young investors is to take the first step,” Solheim says. “Setting up good habits and having enough time for investments to grow are critical to long-term success.”

As millennials settle into their late twenties or thirties, finances can get more complicated. There are simply more variables, whether changing jobs, buying a home, or starting a family. This is typically when more people seek assistance.

“One of the most common questions is ‘How much should I be saving for retirement?’” Solheim says. “The short answer is: Everyone’s situation is different. This is why it’s important for your financial advisor to learn about you and come up with a plan to help you meet your goals.”

Summit Financial Advisors help Summit Credit Union members achieve holistic financial success. Advisors get to know their clients so they can answer questions specific to their situation, set up an individual plan to help ensure a successful financial future, and make sure clients get the support they need.

“We pride ourselves in educating the members of the credit union and always doing what is in their best interest.”



