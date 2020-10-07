It’s Mertz mania for now at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Since Jack Coan went down with a right foot injury, Graham Mertz has been taking all the first-team snaps under center. It’s Mertz’s second season in the system and Badger head coach Paul Chryst is pleased to see the growth Mertz has made.

#Badgers announce quarterback Jack Coan had successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday and is out indefinitely. Graham Mertz, the floor is yours. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/dLB17rWlvN — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 7, 2020

Mertz appeared in 2 games last year completing 9 passes for 73 yards.