It’s Mertz mania for now at Wisconsin

Zach Hanley
Posted:
by Zach Hanley


MADISON, Wis. – Since Jack Coan went down with a right foot injury, Graham Mertz has been taking all the first-team snaps under center. It’s Mertz’s second season in the system and Badger head coach Paul Chryst is pleased to see the growth Mertz has made.

Mertz appeared in 2 games last year completing 9 passes for 73 yards.