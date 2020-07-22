‘It’s literally my biggest fear since all of this started’: Lancaster nurse fights COVID-19 while trying to keep her son with cancer healthy

LANCASTER, Wis. — Katie Reuter, 35, has made a living out of helping others as a nurse at Homeward Bound. When she’s not caring for others at work, she’s caring for her family at home.

Her son, Jack, 9, was diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia in February 2019. Her father, who lives next door to her, is 82, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is a smoker.

Reuter said she takes every precaution to keep herself and others safe and healthy from the virus, but last Tuesday, the virus made its way to her.

In a Facebook post, Reuter said she started experiencing symptoms last Tuesday. She described her intense migraines, burning cough, sweating and feeling like she had been hit by a truck. Reuter tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.

“It’s literally my biggest fear since all of this started,” she said.

Reuter said her children, Jack and Lily, 5, go back and forth between her house and her parents house often. Reuter said she was scared that one of her kids could have carried the virus to her parents. Reuter said her kids tested negative but her experience in dealing with COVID while being quarantined away from her family has been tough.

“I haven’t been able to eat or drink very much or I get nauseous. I’ve been back to the hospital twice for fluids or different medications to help,” she said.

Reuter said she now has to watch her kids play through the window while she battles COVID alone. She said this is the longest amount of time she’s been away from them and been unable to hold them. She said it’s been especially tough because she wants to make sure her son stays healthy.

“I’ve done so much to keep him healthy since he was diagnosed and this has just added so much to all of that,” Reuter said.

While his immune system is compromised, Reuter said she is also concerned about having been in contact with her dad, who has a weakened immune systems with his underlying health conditions.

“This virus isn’t a joke. This isn’t a hoax and it’s not political. No one should have to feel what I’ve had to feel this past week,” she said.

Reuter said not being able to help others and be around her family has been an experience unlike any other. While she works her way toward recovery and, eventually, back to work, she said she hopes her experience can be a reminder that people continue to take the virus seriously.

“I just wish people would get on board with wearing masks and trying to worry about everybody in our community and not just ourselves.”

