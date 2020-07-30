It’s life on the road for the Flamingos in 2020

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

WAUWATOSA, Wis. – Every team in the USL League 1 doesn’t have to travel to play their home games, except Forward Madison.

In order to play in front of their fans, the Flamingos had to find their home away from home this season, Hart Park. And while they are racking up the miles, the Mingos wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We’re just expanding our footprint in Wisconsin” – @TurboTobin13 Road trips to the Dells for training?

“Home” games in Wauwatosa? Just another day (in the car) for 🦩 @ForwardMSNFC 🦩 #FullMingo pic.twitter.com/BkCYRxXpJ9 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) July 30, 2020

