‘It’s heartbreaking’: La Follette High School parent speaking out after son beaten up at school

by Brad Hamilton

MADISON, Wis. — Heather Colbert remembers the exact moment she got a call from La Follette High School to come pick up her 15-year-old son.

“I relive that day a lot in my mind and I have shed many tears, many many tears because it’s heartbreaking that anybody could do that to anybody,” she said.

Madison police say three students attacked her son — whom she asked us to only call “J”– at the end of classes on Jan. 13.

“This has just been devastating all the way around, honestly. To see his mouth like that, my son was and is a very loving and caring kid. He cares about everybody,” said Colbert.

“J” likely will need oral surgery — but it’s the lingering mental impact Colbert is worried about even more.

Colbert feels this entire situation could have been avoided. She said she asked the Madison Metropolitan School District to move “J” into a better school situation several times after months of bullying, but nothing came of it.

“It’s unfortunate that something didn’t get done until something bad happened to my son and that’s why I’m so angry,” Colbert said.

MMSD spokesperson Tim Lemonds told News 3 Now the district can’t comment on disciplinary records and can’t offer info about specific support they gave “J” for bullying.

Lemonds added the district is considering punishment for the three students who attacked “J.”

“Children don’t deserve to be bullied. They don’t deserve to be beat up under any circumstances, no matter what they are,” Colbert said.

Now, it’s a matter of where “J” will be as Colbert is planning to take her son out of the school district after a traumatic few moments last week.

Local dentist Rob Warren’s office confirmed to News 3 Now that he will do most of “J’s” dental work for free. A GoFundMe has helped Colbert raise thousands for her son’s medical care.

