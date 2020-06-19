‘It’s happening right before our eyes’: The impact of Juneteenth, formation of modern-day slavery

Slavery legally ended 155 years ago, but was never truly abolished

MADISON, Wis. — Juneteenth is a holiday that’s not taught about in schools. The day celebrates the freedom of the last group of slaves in Texas in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863.

But slavery never truly ended then. Madison College President Jack Daniels III said it simply transformed into versions that we have all deemed acceptable forms for years.

“Its’ committed by law enforcement and it’s happening right before our eyes,” Daniels said. “We also have some right out racism.”

Daniels said modern-day slavery also includes mass incarceration, discrimination and systemic racism.

“We are not hiring individuals who are qualified into positions. It’s a form of slavery when we deny housing to individuals because of who they are and what they look like,” Daniels said.

With racism now being at the core of many conversations around the country right now, many are learning what the significance of Juneteenth is for the first time. Daniels believes the holiday should be taught about in schools and recognized nationally.

“Should it be a national holiday? I think it should be,” Daniels said. “Are we at the point? Because it has to be done legislatively. So you’ve got congressmen who have to understand, what is the history? What is the impact? And should we — and I’m saying we should — celebrate that ending of slavery through Juneteenth?”

Daniels said the underpinnings of slavery still exist, but is hopeful that the movement we are in now is our true call to action to fill the gaps that we’ve chosen to not acknowledge for far too long.

“I’m encouraged. I’m cautiously encouraged because I think there are more people now who are understand the experiences that people feel who don’t look like them,” he said.

