‘It’s getting worse, not better’: Beloit family marches for justice seven years after officer involved shooting

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

BELOIT, Wis.– A Beloit family is marching for justice and demanding an officer involved shooting case from seven years ago be reopened.

Darrius Lowrey-Baptiste was shot and killed by Beloit Police officers in 2013.

“There was no chance of survival,” Shawnna Meinen said. “None, and still to this day, there’s no justice for nobody.”

Loved ones led a march from the Beloit Police Department to where Lowrey-Baptiste was shot. Protestors said they want a second look at this case and the department’s current policies.

“They have rubber bullets. They have tasers. They have other things they could have possibly done,” Meinen said.

Although time doesn’t slow down for his loved ones and the hurt is just as heavy as it was seven years ago, they say they’ll continue to fight for justice.

“I want justice. This happened in 2013. It’s 2020, and it’s getting worse, not better,” Daphne Lowrey, his mother, said. “I’m going to be strong for him because he needs and deserves justice.”

News 3 Now reached out to the Beloit Police Department for comment but did not immediately hear back.

