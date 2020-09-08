It’s “best is the standard” at Darlington

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Darlington, Wis. – After back-to-back seasons of ending their season in the second round of the playoffs, the Darlington football team has plans to take the next step this fall.

To do that, head coach Travis Winkers has his team live by a motto: “best is the standard” with hopes that the Redbirds will be better than the best on Friday nights.