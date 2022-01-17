‘It’s been relentless’: Local COVID-19 testing site dealing with longer result wait time due Omicron

by Brad Hamilton

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Getting COVID-19 test results is testing people’s patience in Dane County.

Many test sites are extending their anticipated turnaround times due to the sheer number of people looking to see if they have COVID-19.

Tony Peterangelo, a pharmacist with Forward Pharmacy, said it’s now taking at least three days for their results.

“There have been times when testing was lighter that we were getting our results back in a day, which was awesome,” Peterangelo said. “But right now, the most recent test results have been coming back in three or more days.”

Staff with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy said they are averaging an 80-hour wait time for test results. That’s three-and-a-half days.

Peterangelo said that long waits like the ones his staff are dealing with have led to plenty of angry phone calls, too.

“Leads to a lot of patient frustration. We are getting a lot of calls,” Peterangelo said. “I think people think the testing sites have something to do with the timeline when really we are just a middle man in the operation.”

However, Peterangelo is preaching patience believing his staff is doing the best they can to keep up with record-high case numbers.

“Just be patient, be kind, give everyone some leeway,”he said. “We all want our results to be as quickly as possible but there are limitations to everything.”

Public Health Madison & Dane County reopened its COVID-19 test site at the Alliant Energy Center last week to give area residents more testing options. Accelerated Labs, which processes tests from the Alliant Energy Center testing site, aims to have results within a 48 to 72-hour turnaround time.

