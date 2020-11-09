‘It’s an intimate connection’: Local chamber group hosts micro-concerts during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — The Willy Street Chamber Players are still finding a way to perform in front of an audience during the pandemic.

The chamber group re-imagined its 2020 season to include events designed with safety in mind while providing artistic experiences during the pandemic.

They held their first two 1-on-1 ‘micro-concerts’ on Saturday and Sunday around Madison. Up to two guests from the same household were able to sign up for a 10-minute slot at the location of their choice to view a provide performance.

Ticket prices operate on a “pay what you choose” structure, but the group suggested a $20 donation per person.

Willy Street Chamber Players has one more 1-on-1 performance scheduled on Dec. 6 at one of two locations in Madison.

“It has been tremendously meaningful,” said Paran Airinazari, the group’s artistic director, after their performance at the Garver Feed Mill on Sunday. “Every micro-concert has been an intimate connection with one or two individuals. It has been very different from what we’re used to and incredibly memorable.”

More information on concert reservations and safety guidelines can be found on the group’s website.

