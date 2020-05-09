‘It’s about the kids:’ Business asks thieves to return stolen equipment for children with special needs

Staff at Medical Support Services, Inc. in Oak Creek, WI, said a trailer filled with valuable equipment for children with special needs, was stolen.

OAK CREEK, WI (WDJT ) — “We absolutely want the stuff back.” Staff at Medical Support Services, Inc. in Oak Creek noticed their trailer filled with equipment was gone Thursday night.

Inside the trailer were items that help with the rehab and development of children with special needs.

“All of these pieces of equipment are very unique. A stander, for instance, could have 10 different possible accessories that go with it in order to provide the best positioning input for that child,” said Rehab Director Sarah Andreucci.

The staff made a police report, and also made a plea on social media.

Their Facebook post, asking for help, has more than 500 shares.

Andreucci said walkers, feeding chairs and specialized toys were also taken.

“It’s not a Fisher Price toy, so putting it on Craigslist or Facebook Market, I don’t know that it will get you anywhere,” she explained.

The equipment was going to be stored at one of the company’s other two locations.

Staff estimates more value lost is between $20,000 to $25,000.

They are asking the thieves to return what they took if not for them, then for the children.

“We will appreciate it and the kids will continue to thrive off of it. It’s always about the kids,” she said.

If you see the equipment, or know anything, contact the Oak Creek Police Department.

