‘It’s about peace but also change’: Peace walk draws attention to inequalities in Black community

MADISON, Wis. – Organizers of a peace walk Saturday are pushing for change.

The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin are bringing awareness to the issues facing the Black community.

The walk began at the Fountain of Life Church and culminated at the Urban League building with speakers including representatives of the Urban League of Greater Madison, NAACP of Dane County and Madison’s Black Chamber of Commerce.

Ralph Antonio Sirmons, Right Worshipful District Deputy Grand Master, said issues including police brutality, racism and economic disparities brought him to Madison. That list of reasons goes on for his Prince Hall brothers and sisters.

“Equal education systems for the youth, no matter what race — I think that’s one of the things that can help bridge the gap,” said Samuel Stotts, Right Worshipful Deputy Grand Master.

“From fair housing to employment to police brutality, there’s a gamut of issues,” said Kathleen Crape, Grand Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star’s Unity Grand Chapter. “We’re not saying other lives don’t matter. All lives matter. For 400 years Black lives haven’t mattered. When is change going to come? If you’re tired of hearing Black Lives Matter, about us wanting change, you should also be tired of what’s been going on for 400 years.”

Crape said the walk is dedicated in part to late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday.

“We can no longer be passive about issues affecting our people. We need the courage John Lewis had,” she said. “We want people to support the change.”

Sirmons is also walking in honor of his friend, Eric Lurry Jr., whose family plans to file a lawsuit after he died in police custody in Illinois.

“I march for him,” Sirmons said. “I march for our ancestors that made it possible for me to get out and vote.”

The group is raising awareness for voter rights and registration, hoping to push change forward at the legislative level.

“It’s important we let people know it’s about peace but also about change,” Crape said.

“You can get your message across without all the violence,” Most Worshipful Grand Master Anthony McGaughy Sr. said. “We had a lot of violence with the marches going on in Milwaukee, and I guess some here in Madison as well. We just want to show you can do this peacefully and get your word out at the same time.”

The M. W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge F. & A. Masons of Wisconsin are planning peace walks in all Wisconsin cities where they have lodges.

