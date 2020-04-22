‘It’s a very unique product’: Baraboo company plays role in making COVID-19 test kits

BARABOO, Wis. – Located in Baraboo, Teel Plastics, Inc. is playing a critical role in many of the COVID-19 tests being used throughout the country. As the demand for testing increases, the company is ramping up its production of swab stick components to be used in test kits.

Some employees are working overtime as production lines run 24/7 to make the components, described as swab handles by Christian Herrild, director of growth strategies. They’re typically used for things like flu testing.

Since early March, Teel Plastics has sent 5 million to Maine-based company, Puritan Medical Products, which was tapped by the federal government to manufacture COVID-19 kits.

Teel Plastics President and CEO Tom Thompson said Puritan is one of only two companies in the world, and the only in the country, capable of manufacturing what are called “flocked swab kits,” which have long, flexible ends and were federally approved for COVID-19 testing. According to Thompson, Teel is the key supplier of the type of swab stick Puritan flocks and uses in its kits.

“We feel a great responsibility to ramp up production and keep going to produce as much as we can to make sure Puritan has the products they need to make the test kits,” Thompson said. “It’s a very unique product.”

Teel makes other products that can help in the fight against COVID-19, as well, including components used in breathing devices and IV bags.

“I feel a real sense of accomplishment that we are able to play such a critical role in this, and I know our employees are very proud,” Herrild said. “It was very interesting when President Trump did a news briefing, pulled out a swab from his pocket, (and I was) like, ‘I recognize that part. That’s something we made.’”

Thompson said the government sends the testing kits where they’re most needed so he’s not sure where they end up, but it’s likely the tests are used in our area, too.

“It’s a very high probability,” Thompson said. “I can’t say 100%, but it’s probably extremely high.”

Teel Plastics plans to ship another 3.5 to 5 million swab sticks to Puritan over the next three to four weeks. Thompson said the federal government is approving another type of swab stick for Puritan to use in its test kits, which will be made at Teel, as well, to help Puritan in its goal of increasing the production of kits to 8 million a week.