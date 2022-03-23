It’s a ball security Spring for Graham Mertz

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — It’s year three of the Graham Mertz era at Wisconsin and this spring ball is a big one for UW’s QB 1.

Mertz led the Badgers to a 9-4 record, including a Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State. During his sophomore season, he completed 59.5% of his passes while throwing for 10 touchdowns.

But Mertz was bitten by the turnover bug during the season too. He threw 11 interceptions and lost a handful of fumbles. And that is something that Paul Chryst wants his quarterback to sharpen up during spring football.

