‘It’s a bad precedent’: Rock Co. Board of Supervisors could challenge nursing home vaccine mandate

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Members of the Rock County Board of Supervisors say they plan to challenge the vaccine mandate put into place for employees at Rock Haven, the county-run nursing home.

Shortly before the new year, employees found out they would either accept the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. Since then, nearly a dozen staff members have quit, retired or been laid off, according to Michelle Lynch, who has working at Rock Haven for more than two decades.

At a planned board meeting Thursday evening, the chair of the County Human Services Board, Brian Knudson, said he plans to challenge the mandate.

“I’m hoping we can get this reversed,” Knudson said. “We need to get everybody back to work and focused on providing great care for our residents at the nursing home, not be spending time and resources laying people off.”

Knudson said while he’s not opposed to the vaccine itself, a mandate could alienate staff and lead them to leave – risking the quality of care residents receive.

“If we’re going to retain and attract good employees to Rock County, we shouldn’t be mandating injections,” Knudson said.

At least 15 of Rock County’s 29 supervisors would have to agree with Knudson for the policy to be overturned. If this happens, he said he’s hopeful the staff who have already left would be invited back.

“I think it’s going to be a big meeting tonight. I’m excited for it,” Lynch said. “I’m hoping the outcome comes in our favor.”

Lynch said should the reversal not get necessary support, she’s certain more staff would leave.

“I think their emotions will just deflate,” she said. “I think they’re so excited that something could possibly change. If it doesn’t pass, I think a lot of people will walk out again or take the layoff. I think we’ll lose a lot of staff. And a lot more staff will not get hired due to the mandate.”

Knudson said his biggest concern is that the mandate has caused many to lose sight of what he sees as most important- resident care.

“We need to show our employees and the residents that we care about them,” Knudson said. “We’re doing the best job we can with taxpayers money. That’s first and foremost. We have a responsibility to the residents of Rock County, whether it is the employees, taxpayers, but especially the residents of the nursing home.”

Tonight’s county board meeting will begin at 6 P.M. and be streamed live on the Rock County Youtube page. The vaccine mandate is the 1oth item listed on the board’s agenda.

