It’s a 1-game series for the Badger women

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wisc. — For the 22nd time in program history, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team advanced to the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals.

The Badgers are the defending Final Faceoff champions and have won 5 of the last 7 WCHA tournaments.

Saturday they’ll face Ohio State in the semifinals with the winner moving on to Sunday’s final.

