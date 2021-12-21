‘It was a nightmare’: Madison armed carjacking victim hopeful arrest helps curb crime spree

by Brad Hamilton

MADISON, Wis. — October 12 is a date Manisha Dehal will never forget.

“It was like a dream. It was a nightmare, like a worst nightmare for me,” Dehal recalled.

Early that morning while getting home from work, a robber pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of her car or she’d be killed. Eventually, the robber took off with Dehal’s car.

“It was really scary last time. I may have died, he was pointing a gun at my face and that had never happened to me before,” Dehal said.

Time passed, but Dehal’s fear didn’t.

For some time, no one was arrested for what was believed to be an extensive crime spree on Madison’s west side that police called their top priority earlier this year. This included two other incidents similar to Dehal’s, plus 40 damaged cars at an apartment complex in Fitchburg.

“Since now, when I come back from work I feel scared. My husband will always be waiting for me outside to get me in,” Dehal said.

That changed on Monday when the Madison Police Department announced a 16-year-old boy was arrested on November 4. MPD issued a warrant for a second 16-year-old last week.

The department would not confirm whether they suspect these teens in Dehal’s specific carjacking on October 12, but Dehal said she’s hoping whoever is responsible learns from their dangerous action.

“He should learn something. Stop doing this and stop scaring people and live peacefully,” said Dehal.

