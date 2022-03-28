‘It takes a lot of talent’: Local sled hockey team hosts ‘Try Sled Hockey’ event

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. – Being active and playing a sport always felt like home for Audrey Tuohy.

“Before my accident I did a ton of sports, and it was always kind of part of me,” said Tuohy, a Wisconsin Skeeters athlete.

After an injury, Audrey discovered sled hockey: a sit-down version of ice hockey that allows anyone with a physical disability to get out on the ice.

“It’s basically just a different way for someone who is not able to play regular hockey to play hockey,” said Tuohy.

Athletes sit in an adaptive sled and use two ice sticks to get around – competing as a team at tournaments around the country.

“It takes a lot of talent, I would say it’s just as difficult if not more difficult than stand-up hockey,” said Todd Koerber, head coach of the Wisconsin Skeeters and Wisconsin Sting teams.

While the sport isn’t well-known, athletes are making lifelong memories while being a part of a greater community.

“It’s really just having that experience of hanging out at a tournament and having fun with their friends and you know, getting away,” said Koerber.

Sled hockey teaches athletes life lessons both on and off the ice.

“You’re not going to be perfect when you start if you decide to play, you are going to have to work on certain things, and that’s okay,” said Wisconsin Skeeters athlete Wendy Koerber.

“While we all like to win, it’s about how we play and how we treat everybody else on the ice.”

For kids like Audrey, Wendy and Owen, sled hockey gives them much more than independence – it gives them the opportunity to enjoy being a kid.

“My favorite thing is traveling for tournaments and making friends like me,” said Wisconsin Skeeters athlete Owen Wild.

Wisconsin Skeeters will be hosting another “Try Sled Hockey” event on April 4 at 4 p.m. at the Madison Ice Arena.

