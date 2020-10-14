‘It kind of hurts to get your season ripped away from you’: Mineral Point student-athletes express frustration after sports season suspended due to COVID-19

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Iowa County is dealing with 11 COVID-19 outbreaks, including six in Mineral Point.

Mineral Point Superintendent Mitch Wainwright told News 3 Now that there have been four positive cases in the school district within the last four days.

Monday night the Mineral Point School Board decided to shift to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

The Board also voted to suspend regular season volleyball, cross country and boys soccer, but they will allow postseason play. Football will also be suspended for the next two weeks.

Tuesday student-athletes at Mineral Point gathered to show they are not happy with the school board’s decision to suspend the season.

Student-athletes said despite the outbreak, they are doing what they have been told and they should be able to play.

“I think me and all the guys were pretty frustrated with their choice. We followed all the rules and followed all the precautions that coach told us to and the county told us to yet they still shut us down. We have zero cases in the high school and zero cases on the team,” said senior Will Straka.

“There’s only so much time you get to play football in your life and especially the senior boys. It kind of hurts to get your season ripped away from you,” said senior Nolan Springer.

“We have been on a roll the last couple of games to start our season and we don’t want it to come to an end, especially for the senior boys. It’s been pretty fun playing with them,” said junior Dominik McVay.

The Mineral Point football team has compiled a 3-0 record this season.

They have outscored their opponents 155 to 60 and have averaged almost 52 points per game.

