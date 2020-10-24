‘It is what it is because of who he is’: Biden releases statement ahead of Trump’s Waukesha rally

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a statement on Saturday ahead of President Trump’s rally in Waukesha.

Biden said Trump “downplayed the threat of the virus” and that the pandemic “is what it is because of who he is.” He pointed to Wisconsin rapidly approaching 200,000 Covid-19 cases with no signs of slowing down.

“Jill and I pray for those first responders and health care workers who are on the frontlines everyday, those who’ve contracted the virus, and the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one,” Biden said. “Just this week, 47 Wisconsinites lost their lives in a single day, and the sad truth is that it didn’t have to be this bad.”

President Trump will speak at the Waukesha County Airport on Saturday. It will be his fifth visit to Wisconsin since August.

“On day one, I’ll take action to tackle this crisis and build the economy back better for Wisconsin families and small businesses. With in-person early voting underway, Wisconsinites have the opportunity to finally turn the page on President Trump’s failures and excuses,” Biden said. “Together, we can defeat President Trump and restore the soul of our nation.”

