‘It is not too late to come forward’: Law enforcement still searching for killer 1 year after Leeds homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

LEEDS, Wis. — A year after 35-year-old Keith Wolf was shot and killed in his home, Columbia County law enforcement officials are still looking for the man’s killer.

Police said Wolf was killed the night of Sept. 27, 2019 when he went to checkout a noise in the basement.

Wolf’s wife called 911 around 9:30 saying her husband had been shot. Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Keith’s family, especially his young daughter, deserve answers for what happened to him. Our investigators have teamed up with state and federal investigators, forensic scientists, and criminal analysts to work diligently on this case, and we continue to follow up on every lead and tip we receive,” Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. “This was not a random act. People who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding this case are in our community or have ties to it. Like Keith’s family, our community also deserves answers.”

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said anyone with information that might help with the investigation into Wolf’s death should contact law enforcement.

Brandner said that while many people have already been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, “there is information that has not been shared.”

“People who have knowledge of a crime initially do not come forward for various reasons: their relationships to the persons involved; the belief or assumption that others may have already shared the information or that the information is commonly known; concerns for their safety; or being unaware that the information they have is important,” Brandner said. “We recognize that relationships, people, and perspectives change over time. It is not too late to come forward.”

Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz can be reached at 608-742-4166 Ext. 2234 or via email at Timothy.Schultz@co.columbia.wi.us. People can also leave tips anonymously by contacting the Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 800-293-TIPS (8477).

There is a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.