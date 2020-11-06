‘It had a pretty significant impact’: Population growth in Dane County brings more blue votes in Wisconsin

This election, Biden wins 42,000 more votes than Clinton in 2016

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin may end up being a deciding factor in the presidential election, and it looks like high voter turnout in Dane County helped give Joe Biden the edge over President Donald Trump in the state.

In the predominantly blue county, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell points to population growth as a contributing factor.

“Dane County has been growing at a phenomenal rate for decades, honestly – very consistent with about 60,000 people every ten years,” McDonell said. “That growth has maintained itself while other parts of the state have seen declining populations, especially up north.”

At the same time he said population growth in Waukesha, a Republican stronghold, has leveled off.

While there are red pockets in Dane County, he said the trend is that it’s getting “bluer and bluer,” with that also bleeding out to Sauk County, which flipped blue this election.

“I think (population growth) had a pretty significant impact. You see it in voter registration numbers being much higher, turnout numbers higher,” he said, adding that he was surprised to see that the county’s overall voter turnout of 89.2% was higher than that of the city of Madison at 84.7%.

McDonell also pointed to the 42,000 more votes for Biden in 2020 than for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“Obviously, some of the totals can be traced back to Hillary Clinton’s unpopularity, the fact that there was a stronger Green party candidate on the ballot, but you can see each cycle, Dane County numbers are going to grow,” he said. “It does sort of shift the power, the balance of the power in the state.”

Preliminary results show Biden with about 20,000 more votes than Trump in Wisconsin.

When it comes down to every vote, it shows the importance of the standard canvassing process in Wisconsin. Once each municipality certifies the results, the county must go over them, as well.

“We check every piece of data along the way,” McDonell said. “We don’t assume it’s OK. We always assume it’s not OK.”

The county’s canvassing begins late this week and will extend into next week.

“We have one Democrat, one Republican going through all the tapes, making sure, going through the inspector statements, making sure the numbers match up — the number of ballots to the number of voters,” McDonell said. “They look at everything together so it takes a while, but it’s important.”

All county canvasses must be complete before anyone can request a recount.

