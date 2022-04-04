‘It feels like you’re at home’: Ukrainian refugee befriends Ukrainian native in Madison

by Kim Leadholm

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s Yellow and BLUES Music for Ukraine event, aiming to raise funds for Ukrainian refugee relief.

Ruslana Westerlund, a Ukrainian native, has seen the positive impact these events have for people like her father.

“When the whole world rallies around Ukraine, Ukrainians pass on that strength, and they see it on TV, and they feel stronger, to persevere and continue fighting,” Westerlund said.

Some of that support was felt by Marina Sahaida, a Ukrainian refugee.

“My whole family is still in Ukraine. They’re still there and I’m still thinking about them everyday, every morning,” Sahaida said.

On Saturday night, Westerlund and Sahaida met and made an instant connection.

“I feel like we’ve known each other for many year,” Sahaida said.

This new friendship is providing comfort to Sahaida, thousands of miles from her family and friends.

“When you speak your native language, it doesn’t matter where you are, what country, it feels like you’re at home,” Sahaida said.

This connection to home, made possible by the Madison community.

Photojournalist Brian Troxel contributed to this report.

