‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Madison’s rapid transit plans hit snag yet again after proposed amendment

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — Channeling shoppers, commuters, students and city residents between the campus and the state Capitol, State Street is the heart of downtown Madison–and the center of an ongoing dispute over bus rapid transit that will face yet another snag during final budget city council meetings that started Tuesday but will continue through Wednesday or later.

Five alders introduced a capital budget amendment Friday that would halt all city spending on the bus rapid transit project until the council can approve an alternative route that would reroute BRT buses from State Street and the Capitol Square.

BRT: Where it stands

The bus rapid transit project, or BRT, is years in the making and about 30% complete, according to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Bringing faster, more efficient buses to replace part of the current metro bus system was one of her core campaign messages, and she secured about $117 million in federal funding to help fund the nearly $170 million undertaking.

Currently, the hopeful date for the system to go operational would be in 2024.

But the placement of two bus stops on the top three blocks of State Street continues to threaten project upheaval, as businesses–and now five alders–continue to push their opposition. Business groups like Downtown Madison Inc., representing about 450 downtown businesses and nonprofits, have led the way this year to push for the BRT route to pass near rather than directly on State Street. That’s partly to protect the street’s small businesses and encourage more pedestrian traffic, and partly to leave the path open in future years for ideas like a pedestrian mall and more events like the Madison Night Market.

“We wholeheartedly agree with the mayor on the important of BRT,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc. “What we disagree with is a couple blocks of the routing of State Street, and that’s it.”

But the mayor and others in Madison argue that routing the buses directly through State Street promote both equity and economic interests and that the current routes have twice received city council approval–beating out other alternative designs as the route that would best serve everyone who would use the BRT system. That council approval, in 2019 and 2020, includes some alders now backing the budget amendment that would halt BRT funding until the council approves an alternate route away from State Street and the Capitol Square.

“We’re at a place where apparently some council members disagree with the votes that they took previously,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I honestly don’t understand. I think this amendment is unnecessary. It’s unclear to me what it’s trying to accomplish. If what it’s trying to accomplish is council oversight, that already exists.”

Amendment would hit pause on BRT progress

Five city alders, including city council president Syed Abbas, introduced a budget amendment on Friday–first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal–that would stop the city from spending money on BRT until alternative routes are prepared and approved.

The mayor argues that the council already has final approval powers over the routes–having exercised them twice–and that the amendment is therefore unnecessary. Additionally, stopping funding while additional plans are developed wouldn’t make sense, because staff and consultants have to be paid to develop those plans.

Abbas didn’t respond to News 3 Now questions as of publishing, asking why the amendment was introduced after the council had voted twice in the last two years to approve the current routes, or how new plans would be designed if funding was halted.

Downtown businesses back the amendment, designed to accomplish what so far hasn’t succeeded.

“State Street is, for all intents and purposes, Madison’s main street. It connects the Capitol to the university. We want it to have life,” Ilstrup said. “So by putting BRT and the larger stations, even if they are slimmed down, on the streets it really prohibits the vision of what it could be. Could it be a pedestrian mall? Could it be used at different times for things like the… Madison Night Market?”

The mayor responded earlier in 2021 to business concerns about large bus stop stations with new designs that would slim stations down and have transparent walls so pedestrians could better see businesses.

“We like some element of charm,” Anthology co-owner Laura Komai explained of the street. She and her sister have operated Anthology on State Street for 13 years, and both take public transit to work daily. Still, while she supports the BRT project overall, she points to larger cities where bus stations aren’t located directly in tourist areas. “Mostly, it’s just in terms of this as a transportation corridor.”

Rhodes-Conway says the economic studies the city has reviewed point to the largest benefits from BRT happening directly on the bus route.

“What, again, is the best solution for our entire community?” she said of how the plans are developed. “Not preferring one voice over another.”

Federal funds in jeopardy?

The city hasn’t yet received much of the federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration, with $80 million through the Capital Investments Grants program waiting on both final approval for the city’s project–and Congressional passage of the budget it’s part of.

Any change to currently-approved plans would jeopardize final approval from the federal government, the mayor says. Plus, delays could introduce construction cost increases as high as $5 million a year, city staff have estimated.

“It’s a risk. Any delay is a risk,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We don’t know how FTA will treat a delay; we don’t know if we will remain at the top of the list if we go into another budget cycle.”

When reached for comment, an FTA spokesperson said changes to approved plans would require additional reviews in order for the city to ultimately receive the funds.

“The choice of mode and alignment is a local one, not one the Federal government makes. FTA simply evaluates the locally preferred alternative to determine if it meets the requirements in law for receipt of funding,” an FTA spokesperson told News 3 Now.

“If local decision-makers choose to alter the Madison East-West BRT project mode or alignment, FTA would evaluate the revised project to determine its eligibility for CIG funding.”

DMI has countered the fears of delays jeopardizing funding, saying they researched projects like BRT funded through the FTA since 2016 and didn’t find any evidence that delays impacted ultimate grant awards.

“Albuquerque is a case study of a BRT Project Development that worked through delay caused, in part, by a push to launch BRT before their electric buses were fully tested and ready,” their research noted, provided to News 3 citing multiple projects that experienced delays but are now in construction or completed. “In addition, delay from vocal opponents, mayoral and federal administration changes, and two lawsuits, together highlight important BRT implementation lessons for other U.S. cities.”

For the mayor, there isn’t a good reason to once again introduce delays to plans that have gone through years of preparation, public comment, and city council approvals.

“We’ve been waiting 30 years for rapid transit in Madison,” she said, “and at the 11th hour to come in and say, ‘No, stop work,’ doesn’t make any sense.”

