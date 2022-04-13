‘It doesn’t have to happen’: Neighborhood leaders react to recent string of gun violence in SW Madison

by Brad Hamilton

MADISON, Wis. — Over just the past five days, Madison police officers have responded to four separate shots fired incidents in the city’s Allied Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood.

The latest incident was Monday night on Allied Drive. Officers found ten shell casings at the scene.

Former Allied Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association President Alice Howard is frustrated by the current situation.

“We all have a responsibility, I’m talking the young, to the old. We all have a responsibility for one another,” she said.

Two decades ago, Howard decided to make a change in her life for the better when she became a leader within the neighborhood.

“I used to be here just to be a part of the problem. When I moved here, I decided to be a part of the solution,” said Howard. “Shelling in the streets, robberies, burglaries, all of that. We got past that.”

However, the recent string of violence has Howard worried the area is moving backward.

“All this shooting, all this disruption, it doesn’t have to happen. We’ve already been there. (I) thought we moved forward and past it,” she said.

Howard, who stepped down from her role last month, believes the only way to fix violence is to come together as a community.

New Allied Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association President Shonita Roach agrees.

“Every shooting, every act of violence does affect the community, but we will become more communal if we have more communication,” Roach said.

Howard and Roach said they are both committed to making sure the neighborhood continues to progress, because regression is simply not an option in their playbook.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.