‘It does make you feel good’: Local bakery ready to donate 10,000th morning bun to first responders

Clasen's Bakery is calling its mission 'Operation Honoring Community Heroes'

MIDDLETON, Wis.– It’s been a tough few months for local businesses and an even tougher time for front line workers who constantly risk their lives to save others. A local bakery owner is now recognizing their efforts in a big way.

Michelle Clasen, owner of the namesake Middleton bakery, started May with a big goal in mind: to donate and deliver 10,000 morning buns to emergency workers by the end of the month.

Michelle is calling the mission “Operation Honoring Community Heroes.” She’s been organizing drop-offs of Clasen’s fresh baked treats to a number of hospitals, clinics, police departments, fire stations, and other emergency services around Dane County. Thursday afternoon, she’s dropping off 1,500 buns for workers at UW Hospital— her second delivery of that size in just the past week.

Clasen’s bakery team is also busy making loaves of bread and additional morning buns to give out for free to healthcare employees at their Middleton headquarters. Michelle says that early on during this pandemic, she decided the best way to support her employees, along with those in the community, is by continuing to put in the hours to make products to distribute to people on the front lines.

“It went from closing down completely to opening up to delivering in grocery stores,” she explained. “Every day is a challenge, and that’s kind of fun in a way.”

Michelle says it’s been humbling to hear stories from the frontline workers she’s delivered to, and she’s thankful she can give back to people who are giving so much.

“It breaks us out of our shell and it does make you feel good. Everyone has their own reality with COVID-19,” she said.

