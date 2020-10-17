‘It didn’t have to be this way’: Biden releases statement ahead of Trump’s Janesville rally

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden released a statement Saturday morning ahead of President Trump’s nighttime rally in Janesville.

Biden said Trump has been “downplaying the severity of the virus” and that Wisconsin “is in the grips” of one of the country’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. The Badger state reported its first day with at least 4,000 new cases on Friday.

“At virtually every turn, he has panicked and tried to wish it away, rather than doing the hard work to get it under control,” Biden said. “And today, 150,000 fewer Wisconsin workers are employed than when President Trump took office and his failed response to the pandemic has crushed Wisconsin’s economy.”

“If you send me to the White House, I’ll be ready to tackle this crisis on day one. My administration will trust the science, lead by example, speak the truth to the American people, and help Wisconsin families and small businesses build back better than before.”

Trump’s rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

