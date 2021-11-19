‘It could’ve been a much different story’: VAHS security official disarmed student with gun

by Tahleel Mohieldin

VERONA, Wis. — Officials at Verona Area High School credit security team’s relationship with students for their ability to handle a dangerous situation involving a gun without incident.

On Wednesday a student at the high school brought a loaded gun to school but security officials were able to take the gun from the student without disrupting the rest of the student body.

“The gun was never exposed inside the school at all and so when we got outside I detained him and started communicating with him and then I myself reached and removed it,” said Corey Saffold the district’s Director of Crisis Management Safety and Security.

Saffold said a security assistant who already had a rapport with the student noticed something was off about the students behavior.

That staff member alerted Saffold who immediately followed up with the student.

“As I’m talking to him just saying ‘hey you know this is not what you want to do.’ He’s listening to me, he’s responding to me, he’s saying ‘ok, I hear you,” said Saffold. “If we did not have that relationship with him, it could’ve been a much different story.”

Saffold also said the high school’s seven security team members are always in the halls and regularly engage with students in a number of ways.

“Could be about their family life, it could be about grades. It could be about how to improve their grades, it can be about their hair,” he said. “If you do that over a period of time what’s happening is your getting to know these students.”

He said getting to know students allows staff to better protect them, even if it’s a student causing the threat, as was the case Wednesday.

“Many times students want to give you information,” he said. “They want to tell you what’s happening. They just need to have a trusted adult to give that information to.”

Security officials at the high school said that had the situation escalated a team of staff were prepared to implement instant response protocols including securing the building.

