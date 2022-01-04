‘It came so fast’: Colorado family with Wisconsin ties recounts losing climate-friendly home in wildfire

MARSHALL, Colo. — Wildfires in the western U.S. aren’t a new phenomenon, but worsening droughts throughout the region have increased the likelihood of devastating fires in recent years.

On Thursday, a fire broke out in Colorado’s Marshall Valley, going on to destroy nearly 1,000 structures in the area and leaving countless families with nothing.

“We were all home, and it was just horribly windy all morning, so we were all just inside,” Megan Monroe, a current Marshall, Colorado, resident, former Lake Mills resident and UW-Madison graduate, said. “Really, the wind was unlike any windstorm in that it just was so consistent. We get really bad winds, but it just kept going.”

Monroe said she spotted the flames after she and her kids watched a fire truck pass by their house that morning. Within three minutes, Monroe, her husband Brian Fuentes and their two children — 7-year-old Rona and 4-year-old Rio — had evacuated their home with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Just seven minutes later, one of their neighbors, who lived a quarter-mile away, texted Monroe saying they were running from their house in flames.

“It’s just complete and total loss for us and for so many people I think,” Fuentes said. “It came so fast.”

From the safety of a friend’s home on the southern edge of Boulder overlooking the Marshall Valley, Monroe said she and her family watched the fire spread, thinking it would eventually get stopped by a six-lane highway in the area. But it kept spreading.

“We just saw structure after structure going and it was just horrific,” Monroe said.

“It was so devastatingly fast that I feel lucky that we just got out and were okay. It’s just crazy that, I think it’s 1,000 structures now and hundreds of homes – 700, 800, 900, I don’t know – and the fire was just moving at such a speed,” Fuentes said. “We watched it from our friend’s house when we left. You just feel lucky to be alive and like you got away with something.”

The loss of the couple’s home is just one of hundreds of similar stories from the latest fire. What makes their story different is their home was built to use as little energy from the grid as possible.

Thanks to incredibly thick insulation (23 inches of it, according to Fuentes), solar panels for electricity generation and a solar-powered water heater, the family was able to live day-to-day with virtually no energy bill and enough leftover electricity to power their Nissan Leaf practically for free.

Monroe — an environmental engineer — and Fuentes — an architect with a background in green building — work together on developing similar developments in the Boulder area. The couple built their “passive” energy house over the course of several years as they made the money needed to fund it.

Megan, Brian and their kids playing outside of their former home Courtesy of Brian Fuentes

Flags strung up under an array of solar panels at Megan and Brian's home Courtesy of Brian Fuentes

Brian, Megan and their two kids, Rona & Rio Courtesy of Brian Fuentes

Rona and Rio inside the kitchen of their former home Courtesy of Brian Fuentes

Their house was built in part to reduce their reliance on the area’s energy system, something Fuentes said would have allowed their family to stay warm even on the coldest Colorado nights if power were out.

With high winds and wildfires common throughout the region, it’s a potential concern the family is well aware of.

“It’s such a commonplace,” Monroe said. “I think that’s why we feel that we’re moving forward so fast is because you’d have to be silly to think this wouldn’t happen at this point.”

The environmentally-conscious couple now considers their family “climate refugees” similar to those who have lost their homes in other parts of the world due to severe weather events made more common by rising global temperatures and sea levels.

That’s how they’ve explained to their kids what has happened.

“We’ve told them that all across the world there’s climate refugees everywhere already. We’re one of those people now,” Fuentes said. “When we build with Legos or Magna-Tiles or wood blocks, when it falls down, we knock it down, we say build it up better than before and you learn something. You try and make the next design better. So we tell them that’s what we’re going to do. It just happened to us.”

At the end of the day, Monroe and Fuentes said they’re just grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve gotten from friends, family and total strangers.

“We’re staying in a little cabin and I met two people walking this morning. I just lost it with them. I just cried,” Monroe said. “I’ve never met them, but I just sobbed. They bought us a book.”

“Yeah, we told them the only possession we regret – we had a book in the kitchen that was like the cute things our kids had said since they were born,” Fuentes said in response. “A running journal,” Monroe added.

“A running journal. So every time they’d say something funny or whatever, we’d write it down. It was just in our kitchen which was the room we ran out of,” Fuentes said. “We just wanted to grab that book, but they bought us a little blank one to start a new journal of things our kids say.”

Those interested in donating to fire relief efforts in Colorado can visit Coloradogives.org. A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $31,000 as of Tuesday evening.

