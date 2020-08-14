Isthmus changing to non-profit publication model

Stephen Cohn, Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — A local community newspaper is making the change over to a non-profit.

Representatives from the Isthmus said Thursday it’s a move they have been considering since the paper paused production due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Officials said with businesses suffering and events canceled amid the pandemic, an advertising-based model does not work.

Publishers said the goal is to be able to continue offering the paper for free, while relying on grants and donations to keep them running.

They hope the change will not only make them financially strong but also allow them to further their independent values and journalistic integrity.

