Located just minutes from Wisconsin Dells, Ishnala Supper Club is nestled among the tall Norway Pines overlooking the majestic Mirror Lake in the middle of Mirror Lake State Park. At Ishnala Supper Club fine dining joins with nature to create a truly memorable dining experience.

Ishnala has a long rich history having been first established long before the arrival of the first settlers by the Winnebago Tribe who used the land as a Ceremonial Grounds. Pioneer settlers purchased Ishnala from the tribe in 1826 and constructed a log cabin trading post. In 1909, Ishnala was sold to the Coleman family who converted the property into their dream home, and in 1953, Ishnala was purchased by the Hoffman Brothers who built Ishnala as it is today.

The Hoffman Brothers took great care in converting Ishnala into a supper club and incorporated the natural surroundings into its design. The dining room floor is composed of 26 tons of flagstone from the nearby quarry, while live Norway Pines remain in their original places growing right through the roof, and every table has an amazing view of the beautiful and tranquil Mirror Lake and it’s surrounding bluffs.

In 1973, Ishnala’s current owner, Robert Prosser, began working as a busboy for the Hoffman Brothers’ 8 restaurants, and over many years, he worked his way up to work directly with the Hoffman’s in the management of their restaurants which included Ishnala. Robert considers it a great honor and privilege to continue the outstanding tradition that began in 1953.

Ishnala’s Menu includes traditional favorites such as naturally aged and slow roasted Prime Rib of Beef, Roast Wisconsin Duck, Rack of Lamb, and Cold Water Lobster Tails to name just a few. Ishnala’s most popular dinner is their featured Dinner for Two (see photo)- a 24 ounce Ribeye Steak cooked to your liking with Twin Lobster Tails for $99.

Ishnala Supper Club is closed during the winter season and is scheduled to open for their 67th Season on Monday, April 27th at 3:30pm.

S2011 Ishnala Road, Lake Delton, ishnala.com

*No reservations. Seating is done on a first come, first serve basis.

