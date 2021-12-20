Isabelle Koman

by Obituaries

COLUMBUS–Isabelle Koman, age 91, passed away on December 12, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus. Rev. Grant Thies will officiate. Inurnment will be in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park FL.

A complete obituary is pending.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.